No More Gifting Woes; This Two-Storeyed Shop Will Wow You With Their Collection

Statues - check, home decor - check, accessories - check. Shop for all this and more at Inika, a sprawling two-storeyed gift store in Gariahat.

The shop has gifting options for all 365 days of the year, literally. As we entered we were struck by the opulent and neat look of the shop, stacked with stunning life-size idols, artefacts, vases, home decor items and more. Nani's birthday coming up? How about gifting her a colourful stone-studded idol of Radha Krishna or Buddha. Trust us she will love it. We also found several Durga-themed decor, perfect to spruce up your walls.

As we went further inside we were pretty impressed by the cute miniature decor items kept on the racks. From animal figurines to funky showpieces, it's hard to resist not pocketing one of them. The second floor is dedicated to cutlery and crockery. Stationery fiends you'll also find quirky notebooks , pens and more. While showpieces range between INR 350 and INR 850, idols are a bit pricier at INR 1,600-INR 5,500. Vases are priced INR 1,800 onwards.



If your friend is allergic towards all things smelly, gift her some scented candles, available here in varying flavours and for INR 100 only. They also have perfumes and sleek watches for both men and women.

