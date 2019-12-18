Explore
Park Circus
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Park Circus
Elahi Luxury Dining
Enjoy Authentic Mughal Delicacies At This Newbie In Ballygunge!
Park Circus
Shawarma House
Popular Gurgaon-Based Shawarma Joint Re-Invents The Shawarma in Many Forms
Park Circus
Shim Shim
Have You been To Shim Shim, The Joint With Beef Dishes Worth Sinning Over?
Park Circus
Nafeel Restaurant
If Only There Was A Home For Beef Dishes, It Is This Restaurant
Park Circus
Kabul Kolkata
You Can Have Authentic Kabul Dishes At This Afghani Restaurant, & It Stays Open Till Midnight
Park Circus
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Park Circus
Isharya
Isharya's Come To Town To Dazzle Up Your Look Like A Diva's
Ballygunge
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Has Come To Town & We Know Where Exactly
Ballygunge
Rare Rabbit
S/O To Men, Rare Rabbit Has Opened Up In The City And It's Everything Your Wardrobe Ever Wanted
Ballygunge
Batcaves Gourmet Popcorns
Chilli Caramel, English Toffee & Garlic Cheese: Grab A Bag Of Gourmet Popcorn At Quest Mall
Ballygunge
Haagen - Dazs
Ready For A Choco Delight? Haagen Dazs' Chocolate Bomb Dessert Is A Must Try!
Ballygunge
Russo Brunello
From Stylish Footwear To Accessories: Rosso Brunello In Quest Mall Has It All
Ballygunge
Mojo At Hamlyn
Pick Up Luxe Emboidered Men's Footwear From Hamlyn
Ballygunge
SKAI
With A Cutting Edge Menu, And A Great View, This Rooftop Lounge Is Our Fave Evening Spot
Ballygunge
Quest Mall
Visit China South In Quest Mall For Some Authentic Yet Tasty Chinese Delicacies
Indigo Delicatessen
Experience Deli Indulge In An Innovative Way At Indigo Delicatessen
Ballygunge
Haagen Dazs
Instagrammable Ice-Creams, Exotic Flavours And More At Haagen Dazs
Ballygunge
Masala Kitchen
Must-Try: The Chhana Bhatura At Masala Kitchen In Ballygunge
Ballygunge
Q33
Head To Q33 In Quest Mall For A Perfect Brekkie With Your Bae
Cover Story
Dress Like An Insta-Model With This Brand
Ballygunge
Chili's Grill & Bar
Beat The Monday Blues At Chilis With Their Fab 1+1 Offer {On Food & Drinks}
Ballygunge
DC Shoes
Pick Up Shoes And Skate Gear Worn By Top US Athletes At DC Shoes In Quest Mall
Ballygunge
Bombay Brasserie
Charminar Chai With Lal Qila Tikka Rolls & More: High Tea With A Desi Twist
Ballygunge
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Visit The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf At Quest Mall For Breakfast With Bae
Ballygunge
Mezze
Calling All Health Nuts, Mezze Is Serving Lebanese Under A Budget
Ballygunge
Desi Streat
The Raj Kachori At Desi Streat In Quest Mall Is The Largest One That You Can Find In Town
Ballygunge
