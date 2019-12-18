Park Circus

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Park Circus

Casual Dining
image - Elahi Luxury Dining
Casual Dining

Elahi Luxury Dining

Enjoy Authentic Mughal Delicacies At This Newbie In Ballygunge!
Park Circus
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shawarma House
Fast Food Restaurants

Shawarma House

Popular Gurgaon-Based Shawarma Joint Re-Invents The Shawarma in Many Forms
Park Circus
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shim Shim
Fast Food Restaurants

Shim Shim

Have You been To Shim Shim, The Joint With Beef Dishes Worth Sinning Over?
Park Circus
Casual Dining
image - Nafeel Restaurant
Casual Dining

Nafeel Restaurant

If Only There Was A Home For Beef Dishes, It Is This Restaurant
Park Circus
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kabul Kolkata
Fast Food Restaurants

Kabul Kolkata

You Can Have Authentic Kabul Dishes At This Afghani Restaurant, & It Stays Open Till Midnight
Park Circus
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Park Circus
Jewellery Shops
image - Isharya
Jewellery Shops

Isharya

Isharya's Come To Town To Dazzle Up Your Look Like A Diva's
Ballygunge
Cosmetics Stores
image - Bobbi Brown
Cosmetics Stores

Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Has Come To Town & We Know Where Exactly
Ballygunge
Clothing Stores
image - Rare Rabbit
Clothing Stores

Rare Rabbit

S/O To Men, Rare Rabbit Has Opened Up In The City And It's Everything Your Wardrobe Ever Wanted
Ballygunge
Food Stores
image - Batcaves Gourmet Popcorns
Food Stores

Batcaves Gourmet Popcorns

Chilli Caramel, English Toffee & Garlic Cheese: Grab A Bag Of Gourmet Popcorn At Quest Mall
Ballygunge
Dessert Parlours
image - Haagen - Dazs
Dessert Parlours

Haagen - Dazs

Ready For A Choco Delight? Haagen Dazs' Chocolate Bomb Dessert Is A Must Try!
Ballygunge
Shoe Stores
image - Russo Brunello
Shoe Stores

Russo Brunello

From Stylish Footwear To Accessories: Rosso Brunello In Quest Mall Has It All
Ballygunge
Shoe Stores
image - Mojo At Hamlyn
Shoe Stores

Mojo At Hamlyn

Pick Up Luxe Emboidered Men's Footwear From Hamlyn
Ballygunge
Lounges
image - SKAI
Lounges

SKAI

With A Cutting Edge Menu, And A Great View, This Rooftop Lounge Is Our Fave Evening Spot
Ballygunge
Malls
image - Quest Mall
Malls

Quest Mall

Visit China South In Quest Mall For Some Authentic Yet Tasty Chinese Delicacies
Casual Dining
image - Indigo Delicatessen
Casual Dining

Indigo Delicatessen

Experience Deli Indulge In An Innovative Way At Indigo Delicatessen
Ballygunge
Dessert Parlours
image - Haagen Dazs
Dessert Parlours

Haagen Dazs

Instagrammable Ice-Creams, Exotic Flavours And More At Haagen Dazs
Ballygunge
Casual Dining
image - Masala Kitchen
Casual Dining

Masala Kitchen

Must-Try: The Chhana Bhatura At Masala Kitchen In Ballygunge
Ballygunge
Cafes
image - Q33
Cafes

Q33

Head To Q33 In Quest Mall For A Perfect Brekkie With Your Bae
Clothing Stores
image - Cover Story
Clothing Stores

Cover Story

Dress Like An Insta-Model With This Brand
Ballygunge
Bars
image - Chili's Grill & Bar
Bars

Chili's Grill & Bar

Beat The Monday Blues At Chilis With Their Fab 1+1 Offer {On Food & Drinks}
Ballygunge
Shoe Stores
image - DC Shoes
Shoe Stores

DC Shoes

Pick Up Shoes And Skate Gear Worn By Top US Athletes At DC Shoes In Quest Mall
Ballygunge
Casual Dining
image - Bombay Brasserie
Casual Dining

Bombay Brasserie

Charminar Chai With Lal Qila Tikka Rolls & More: High Tea With A Desi Twist
Ballygunge
Cafes
image - The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Cafes

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Visit The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf At Quest Mall For Breakfast With Bae
Ballygunge
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mezze
Fast Food Restaurants

Mezze

Calling All Health Nuts, Mezze Is Serving Lebanese Under A Budget
Ballygunge
Food Courts
image - Desi Streat
Food Courts

Desi Streat

The Raj Kachori At Desi Streat In Quest Mall Is The Largest One That You Can Find In Town
Ballygunge
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Park Circus?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE