This Luxe Salon In Park Street Is Giving Us Major NYC Vibes

If you love going crazy with your nails and pampering your feet, we recommend checking out this brand new luxe nail studio, Mishka's, in Park Street.

Done up in soothing rose gold, pink and grey shades and cute flower deco, we love the wall illustration that reads 'Eat, Sleep, Nails, Repeat,' which pretty much summed up the mood of the studio.

Time to bring some life to your fingertips. Want a basic manicure or ombre/glitter nails or 3D nail art with embellishments? Mishka's does it all. We opted for a nude nail art with glitters and couldn't stop staring at our nails. Nail art starts at just INR 700 and goes up to INR 3,000, depending on the intricacy of the design.

Brainchild of Misha Chakraborty, all products in the salon are organic and absolutely skin safe. For some feet pampering, they have comforting pedicure options. Available in three variants -- mintree, luxury and signature rose pedicure -- these are recipes to happy feet. Priced between INR 899 and INR 2,000, the experience is luxury at its best.

The salon also boasts a wall stocked with funky products like reusable sticker eyeliners and non-transferable lip glitters. Party ready in a minute we say!