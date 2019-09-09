Pick From Over 6 New Variants Of Tea To Sip On With Sandwiches & Scones At JW Lounge

If you're a chai person and love trying out different flavours, head to JW Lounge at the five-star hospitality address, JW Marriott in Tangra.

To provide a fine dine experience to tea connoisseurs, they have come up with six new varieties of TWG tea, one of the finest in the world. Try from variants like Alfonso (a concoction of black tea and rare mango with a secret combination of fruits and flowers), Geisha Blossom (highly refined blend of green tea, infused with ripe southern fruits, that'll will calm your mind), Silver Moon (a blend of green teas accentuated with grand berry and vanilla flavours with a hint of spice), Moroccan Mint (a timeless classic with strong green mint flavour) and Vanilla Bourbon (red tea from South Africa, blended with sweet vanilla, that can be served warm or cold).

Munchies with a cup of tea are always welcome. Go for the classic English platter that includes a variety of baguette, sandwiches, quiches, scones and selection of seasonal pastries. What's more? Try their fusion options like Puchkas with Burrata Mousse, Dhokla sandwich, Great Indian Toasties, Mascarpone Malai, Rose Imarti, Balushahi and Samosa with truffle potatoes.

Prices for two start at INR 950 and go up to INR 1,250.