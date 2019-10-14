Are you one of those lazy bookworms who hates stepping out of the house to go to the bookstore or library? Then, hit up these online libraries in Kolkata that have a variety of books on offer for you to curl up on that sofa and read while enjoying a cuppa. Some of these have books and toys for your kids too!
Hit Up These Online Libraries To Borrow Books
BookMyRead
Want your kids to get into the habit of reading? Well, then BookMyRead is here to help you. It's an online rental library that stocks books by age, category and popular Indian and international authors for kids between 0-7 years. Fiction, non-fiction, mythology, humour, short stories, nursery rhymes - this library has it all. They also stock books on puzzles and activities, picture books, books on life skills, fantasy and adventure. You can sign up for a basic, medium or high plans. There's a one-time registration fee of INR 500 and a security deposit of the same amount that's refundable. They also charge a membership fee depending on the plan you opt for. Books will be delivered to and collected from your doorstep. You pay through PayTm or COD. Best part? Pick-up and delivery is free.
Khilonewala
Rent toys, games and books for your little munchkins from Khilonewala. This Kolkata-based library is one of the very few that lets you rent toys for your kids between 1-12 years of age. No need to spend thousands of bucks on toys anymore because Khilonewala will have you sorted. Call them at your place for a free demo, choose a membership plan, make a wish list of the stuff you want from their online catalogue and have them delivered to your doorstep every two weeks.
JustBooks
This one has several stores across the country. The library lets you subscribe for three months. You also get to decide and choose how many books you wish to read in a month. Their membership includes a one-time security deposit of INR 598. Rent books in different languages and categories. From fiction and mythology to science and general knowledge, JustBooks has it all. Get Enid Blyton and Ruskin Bond for your kids too. Pick-up and delivery is free.
Doorstep Books
Besides the regular books, this online library also stocks self-help, general knowledge, sports, and other reference books. You'll also find books in Hindi and Bengali here besides English, of course. They have several reading plans on offer and the charges vary according to plan you opt for. Decide the number of books you wish to read in a month and then pick the duration. There's a fixed registration fee of INR 100 and a refundable security deposit of INR 1,000. Pick-up and delivery is free.
My Book Zone
This city-based online library delivers books across Kolkata, Howrah and Durgapur. All you need to do is visit the website, choose your location and you'll be taken to a world of books available in different categories. Fairy tales, biographies, fantasy, crime, mystery, philosophy, poetry as well as books on finance and business, My Book Zone stocks it all in English and Bengali. Best part? There's no due date and no late payment charges. Plans start at INR 150. Books will be picked up and delivered at your doorstep for free.
India Reads
Besides the regular fiction and non-fiction titles, you'll find a lot of books related academics and education at this online library. You'll be spoilt for choice with the huge number of books that this portal stocks. Pick-up and delivery is free if you order books for any amount that is above the minimum cart value. They don't really have a plan here. Rent is charged per book. There's no security deposit either.
