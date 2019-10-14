Hit Up These Online Libraries To Borrow Books

Want your kids to get into the habit of reading? Well, then BookMyRead is here to help you. It's an online rental library that stocks books by age, category and popular Indian and international authors for kids between 0-7 years. Fiction, non-fiction, mythology, humour, short stories, nursery rhymes - this library has it all. They also stock books on puzzles and activities, picture books, books on life skills, fantasy and adventure. You can sign up for a basic, medium or high plans. There's a one-time registration fee of INR 500 and a security deposit of the same amount that's refundable. They also charge a membership fee depending on the plan you opt for. Books will be delivered to and collected from your doorstep. You pay through PayTm or COD. Best part? Pick-up and delivery is free.