You Can't Miss The Park Street Christmas Carnival!
Walking In A Winter Wonderland!
Check The Caroling Choir
Lights with no music is only half the fun, and that's never a problem when it comes to revellery in Park Street. Walk down the entire stretch of Park Street and it's not just the lights that will give you the jolly cheer. Carols wafts through the air and you've got to be a rock to not start humming along the tunes. Choirs from Sacred Heart Church, Chandennagore, St Thomas School, Khidderpore, Assembly of God Church, Osmond Memorial Church performed at Allen Park last year.
Omnomnom It To A Foodgasm
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Be One Of Santa's Elves
You'll be sticking out like a sore spot in a beautiful scene if you don't add some Christmassy accessories to your look. Hit up any of the small vendors lining the pavement of Park Street and you can score Santa hats to reindeer horns at a steal for as low as INR 30 (you've got to bargain, though!)
Jingle All The Way
It's not just the choirs that'll be adding the jingle to the merry tune of Christmas. You've got to hit up Allen Park to not give the live performances of bands, musicians and singers, here! From Usha Uthup to Shayne Hyrapiet - they've all performed here! Watch out for the buskers taking over the music scene too!
Comments (0)