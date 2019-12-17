You Can't Miss The Park Street Christmas Carnival!

Christmas is just a couple of weeks away and we can't control our excitement! The Park Street Christmas Carnival (aka Kolkata Christmas Carnival) will soon be up and we're going about it singing fra la la la! If you're holed up in your home or in the office cubicle during the season, then here's why it's time to shake things up and not give this carnival a miss.

Walking In A Winter Wonderland!

Santa will be thrown up all over Park Street, and we're not complaining at all! You needn't be in Hyde Park to experience the real one, because it's that time of the year again when every inch of Park Street is lit and this could be the best version of the actual Winter Wonderland! Strobe lights spinning around over the main street to large lit Santas and Christmas Trees peeping out from different corners - Park Street is literally the most lit place in the city and on our feed now!
Park Street

Park Street Area, Kolkata

    Check The Caroling Choir

    Lights with no music is only half the fun, and that's never a problem when it comes to revellery in Park Street. Walk down the entire stretch of Park Street and it's not just the lights that will give you the jolly cheer. Carols wafts through the air and you've got to be a rock to not start humming along the tunes. Choirs from Sacred Heart Church, Chandennagore, St Thomas School, Khidderpore, Assembly of God Church, Osmond Memorial Church performed at Allen Park last year. 

    Sacred Heart Church

    Sacred Heart Church

    3, Lenin Sarani Road, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata

    Omnomnom It To A Foodgasm

    There's no arguing to this - 'tis the season to eat and say 'omnomnom'! Christmas special cakes, pies, cookies, chocolates to Kolkata-special Anglo-Indian fares of pork vindaloo, panteras, pulao and much more - the carnival is your sure shot way to go to food heaven by simply walking down Park Street. You'll also find Flurys, Nakur Chandra, Wow Momo and other eatery outlets with stalls here.
    Flurys

    Flurys

    18-A, Park Street, Park Street Area, Kolkata

    Be One Of Santa's Elves

    You'll be sticking out like a sore spot in a beautiful scene if you don't add some Christmassy accessories to your look. Hit up any of the small vendors lining the pavement of Park Street and you can score Santa hats to reindeer horns at a steal for as low as INR 30 (you've got to bargain, though!)

    Other

    Park Street

    Park Street Area, Kolkata

      Jingle All The Way

      It's not just the choirs that'll be adding the jingle to the merry tune of Christmas. You've got to hit up Allen Park to not give the live performances of bands, musicians and singers, here! From Usha Uthup to Shayne Hyrapiet - they've all performed here! Watch out for the buskers taking over the music scene too!

      Parks

      Allen Park

      Mother Teresa Sarani, Park Street, Kolkata

