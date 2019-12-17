You Can't Miss The Park Street Christmas Carnival!

Santa will be thrown up all over Park Street, and we're not complaining at all! You needn't be in Hyde Park to experience the real one, because it's that time of the year again when every inch of Park Street is lit and this could be the best version of the actual Winter Wonderland! Strobe lights spinning around over the main street to large lit Santas and Christmas Trees peeping out from different corners - Park Street is literally the most lit place in the city and on our feed now!