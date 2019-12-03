Scarves and stoles always accentuate a certain attire, and they have the power to automatically increase one's style quotient. We know how much you ladies would like to wrap a scarf around your neck, which is why we have brought a list of stores from where you can buy it.
We've Got Your Necks Covered! Buy Stoles And Scarves From These Stores
Nilambori
A tiny garage flipped into a pretty little store, we were mighty impressed by Nilambori's amazing collection of Kantha work stoles and chadors. Meticulously neat, the reversible silk stoles in bright colours will definitely boost your wardrobe and give you a collection worth showing off. And all this for INR 900 only!
- Upwards: ₹ 900
Bunkaari
This handloom hub in Gariahat is a paradise for those who like local weaves. Grab muslin and silk stoles and scarves to match it with your favourite top. You can also choose from the cotton scarves with kantha work to wear with a saree and turn it into a fusion look. The scarves start from INR 1,495.
- Upwards: ₹ 1495
Knot Me
Knot Me is a kiosk full of colourful and uber chic stoles and scarves that can brighten your (rather boring) winter look of woollen layers. Brightly coloured and with a variety of designs (geometric to paisleys, abstract and embroidered), we found scarves in cotton, silks and rayon. The printed silk scarves with smart patterns do well to complement a more subtle and formal look. The scarves start from INR 999.
- Upwards: ₹ 749
Andrews & Co.
Run by Anshuman Singhania, a special needs artist, we spotted an unusual scarves and stole studio on Russell Street. There was a wide selection of stoles and scarves made from cotton, wool, merino, cashmere and several other blends, and in various styles like checks, digital prints and patterns. What really stood out were the handwoven ones made of wool or fine cotton threads. The basic ones start from INR 1,650 but they can go up to INR 30,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 1650
Khadder
- Upwards: ₹ 630
