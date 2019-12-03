We've Got Your Necks Covered! Buy Stoles And Scarves From These Stores

Run by Anshuman Singhania, a special needs artist, we spotted an unusual scarves and stole studio on Russell Street. There was a wide selection of stoles and scarves made from cotton, wool, merino, cashmere and several other blends, and in various styles like checks, digital prints and patterns. What really stood out were the handwoven ones made of wool or fine cotton threads. The basic ones start from INR 1,650 but they can go up to INR 30,000.

