Ever Been Served By A Moving Train Or Ship Captains? Well, Now You Can At This Salt Lake Restaurant

Let ship captains and moving trains (yes, you read that right!) serve you a scrumptious affair at this new vegetarian restaurant that recently opened doors in Salt Lake.

Port 15, like the name suggests, is a 90-seater port-themed space serving North Indian, Chinese, Tandoor and Continental cuisines. With 15 tables (it's Port '15' guys!), the decor is all about port-themed wall art (think shops and docks!), lights in the form of mini containers hanging from the ceiling and crockery with ship wheels printed on them. Best part? A lot of the food is brought to your table by 'trains' running all across the restaurant. The serving dishes have also been designed to look like containers. Ever seen a waiting area made out of a cargo container? If not, then see one right here!

Start off with their Rajasthani Shorba that's basically a traditional dal mangodi served as a soup topped with papad and authentic Rajasthani spices. Quite innovative, no? Pair it up with their Black Paneer Tikka (made using aromatic black masala) or Tandoori Ugle Aloo and you're all set. For mains, you have to order the Black Charcoal Naan - it's black in colour thanks to the activated charcoal and has an earthy, smokey taste to it. Order their signature Bullet Kofta (bullet-shaped croquettes stuffed with veggies in a spicy gravy and served in wooden cargo boxes!) and you're all set for a heavenly culinary experience.

Wash it all down with their selection of smoothies and mojitos or maybe the Thai Pina Colada. Do you know they have a chai-flavoured kulfi? Yes! and all you tea lovers must try it. But, if Nutella is what rules your heart, then the Nutella Burst Cake with Vanilla Ice-Cream is perfect for you.