Shop, Eat, Drink & Buy: Here's Our Guide On Things To Do In Chandni Chowk
Eat Non-Stop
Being the office area, Chandni Chowk hosts an array of shops and galis that specialise in authentic street food and at unbelievable pocket-friendly rates. Drop in at Dacres Lane, the iconic street food lane that has been serving delicious breakfasts and lunches for office-goers for several decades. From Chitto Da's fish fry and mutton rezala to kochuri, telebhaja and even lassi you'll be spoilt for choice here. For Chinese food along with alcohol, head to iconic bar-cum-restaurants like Chung Wah, Tavern, Duke and Crystal Chimney. For continental cuisine there's Amber and of course, Aliah for a biryani binge.
Grab Best Deals In Electronics
Located on CR Avenue in Chandni Chowk area, E Mall is your ultimate stop for electronic gadgets. This four-storeyed mall is filled with standalone shops selling branded mobile phones, laptops and all electronic accessories at a steal. The area surrounding E Mall is flocked with street-side electronics shops where you can get your devices repaired at dirt cheap rates.
Pamper Yourself
The area near Chandni Chowk metro station is filled with salons and massage parlours that are perfect for pampering. These salons are specially handy for office-goers who can easily drop in here after a long day. One such is Shine N Glow where you can avail an array of beauty treatments by professionals. There's also few shady parlours so you need to keep your eyes open.
Calling All Music Lovers
Bentinck Street, which falls under Chandni Chowk area, is littered with music shops that supply you with world-class instruments. If you walk down from Paradise Cinema towards Lal Bazaar Police Station, you’ll come across several music stores on either side of the road. Keyboards, violins, drums, piano, ukulele, dotara, harmoniums, guitars, tablas and flutes - you will also almost all of them at every other shop.
