Shop, Eat, Drink & Buy: Here's Our Guide On Things To Do In Chandni Chowk

Being the office area, Chandni Chowk hosts an array of shops and galis that specialise in authentic street food and at unbelievable pocket-friendly rates. Drop in at Dacres Lane, the iconic street food lane that has been serving delicious breakfasts and lunches for office-goers for several decades. From Chitto Da's fish fry and mutton rezala to kochuri, telebhaja and even lassi you'll be spoilt for choice here. For Chinese food along with alcohol, head to iconic bar-cum-restaurants like Chung Wah, Tavern, Duke and Crystal Chimney. For continental cuisine there's Amber and of course, Aliah for a biryani binge.