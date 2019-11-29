Up For Some Adventure? Then, Book Your Tickets & Go Trekking Along These Trails In Arunachal Pradesh

Embark on this trek and learn about the history and culture of the region. The Thembang Trek begins from Dirang and ends at Thembang village while passing through many other villages located in the lap of the Himalayas like Pangma, Semnak, Sangti Valley and Chander. The trek is about 5 days long and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding areas. You'll cross a monastery on your way that you must visit. Catch a glimpse of the Dirang river as well as stone benches with engravings of Buddhist chants to keep the evil spirits away. The winters are the best time to visit if you want to catch a glimpse of rare birds and see flowers in full bloom.