Known as the 'Land of the Dawn-lit Mountains', Arunachal Pradesh is a haven for trekkers and adventurers alike. A few of the highest peaks in the Himalayas like Kangto, Gorichen and Nyegi to name a few, make the state a visual treat for all you trekkers out there. So, if you're planning to go trekking, we suggest you head to Arunachal and go on these treks for the best views of the breathtaking hills and mountains.
Up For Some Adventure? Then, Book Your Tickets & Go Trekking Along These Trails In Arunachal Pradesh
Ziro/Talley Valley Trek
The Zero or the Talley Valley Trek is one of the most scenic treks in the state with meadows, mountains, glaciers, exotic wildlife and dense vegetation. It begins from Zero Valley and ends at this place called Talley Valley, which also boasts of a wildlife sanctuary by the same name. There are hardly any humans around so you get to experience nature and wilderness at its best while interacting with the local tribes. And, if you're lucky enough, you might just catch a glimpse of the rare Clouded Leopard.
Mechuka Trek
The Mechuka Trek is one that you must experience at least once in your lifetime for its hiking trails, local tribes, stunning hillocks and streams and picturesque views. You'll also spot horses and cows grazing in the fields while on your trek. You get to interact and learn from the native tribes and also catch a bird's eye view of the several villages in the area. Definitely stop by the 400-year-old Samten Tongcha Monastery. Did you know China is located very close to the trail? Also, it's a strenuous trek so be sure of your fitness levels before you take on this trail.
Gorichen Base Camp Trek
Located in Tawang, Gorichen is the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh and probably the toughest too. This is another trek that's not for the faint-hearted. Locally known as Sa-Nga Phu (Kingdom of Deity), the Gorichen Base Camp trek extends for over a fortnight and passes through majestic mountains, lakes, dense forests and huge fields. It starts from this place called Jang and ends at Tawang. It's one of the most amazing trekking trails that all you adrenaline seekers must not miss out on.
Thembang Trek
Embark on this trek and learn about the history and culture of the region. The Thembang Trek begins from Dirang and ends at Thembang village while passing through many other villages located in the lap of the Himalayas like Pangma, Semnak, Sangti Valley and Chander. The trek is about 5 days long and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding areas. You'll cross a monastery on your way that you must visit. Catch a glimpse of the Dirang river as well as stone benches with engravings of Buddhist chants to keep the evil spirits away. The winters are the best time to visit if you want to catch a glimpse of rare birds and see flowers in full bloom.
The Bailey Trail
One of the most popular trekking trails in the state, The Bailey Trail is also quite long with several starting points. You get to trek through several valleys, villages of the Monpa Tribe, dense forests with pine, oak and rhododendrons in full bloom, mountain passes, glaciers, rivers and lakes and also visit the Sela Pass that offers astonishing views of the Himalayan mountains. Did you know the trek was initially a trade route connecting India, Burma and Tibet? Yes. It is believed that the Chinese army used this route in 1962 to enter Arunachal Pradesh.
The Seven Lake Trek
Located in Dibang Valley, the Seven Lake Trek, like the name suggests, takes you along seven crystal clear alpine lakes that are hidden in the hills. Pass through beautiful and unexplored open valleys, lush greenery and mountains from where you'll be able to see the glaciers that supply water to these lakes. This is another difficult trek thanks to the steep routes, so make sure you have prior experience in trekking or amazing fitness levels.
Sela-Tawang Trek
Trek along Buddhist trails and Monpa villages that boast of ancient monasteries, chortens and mani walls. The Sela-Tawang Trek is another beautiful, long and popular trek in Arunachal Pradesh. You get to see the Tawang and Khinme monasteries, Urgeling - where the 6th Dalai Lama was born, Sange Ryabgelling shrine while also passing through streams and valleys dotted with rhododendrons and oak and pine trees. The trek is done in stages and also uses the motorable road because it's so long.
