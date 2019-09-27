Unearthed Gem From The Lanes Of Bagha Jatin!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Chez - Pan Oriental Kitchen

Bagha Jatin, Kolkata
₹ ₹ ₹ 

D-26, Near Ekta Heights Building, Bapuji Nagar, Bagha Jatin, Kolkata

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chez Pan Oriental Kitchen is tucked inside a narrow lane. It has humble ambiance like Chinatown eateries with graffiti on the wall. The restaurant has menu featuring authentic Chinese, Asian, Burmese and Thai delicacies to indulge in. It gives me an immense please to discover this hidden gem. Bro Tip: Must try Nam Prik Pao Gai, Spicy Chilly Basil Noodles and Darsaan.

What Could Be Better?

Lamb dishes were overfried and chewy

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

