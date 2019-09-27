Unearthed Gem From The Lanes Of Bagha Jatin!

Chez Pan Oriental Kitchen is tucked inside a narrow lane. It has humble ambiance like Chinatown eateries with graffiti on the wall. The restaurant has menu featuring authentic Chinese, Asian, Burmese and Thai delicacies to indulge in. It gives me an immense please to discover this hidden gem. Bro Tip: Must try Nam Prik Pao Gai, Spicy Chilly Basil Noodles and Darsaan.