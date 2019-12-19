Volunteer At 'Apni Roti' To Provide Free Meals For The Needy!

Would you Volunteer for a noble cause to serve the needy with free food? Join Apni Roti which is an initiative by Shivohum Balaji Trust to provide free meals to the people in need and fight the growing despair of poverty. They have an NGO wagon that has a pre-installed machine to cook about 900 rotis in one hour, which will be served together with a homemade pickle and sweets as a wholesome nutritious meal for people generally undernourished. The van moves to about three different locations in the city, serving about 500-800 people in a single day. The team of NGO wants the society to serve anyone and everyone around them who are in need of food or any kind of basic necessity. On this 70th Republic Day, the NGO decided to put its wagon at Gariahat. To their surprise, a lot of people joined the initiative to serve the people in need, giving them a motivation to continue the wonderful work and spread happiness.