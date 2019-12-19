24 Inch Monster Pizzas & Awesome Non-Alcoholic Beers Only At La Pinoz

La Pino’z pizza, Vile Parle East is a spacious outlet serving delicious vegetarian pizzas. They have an indoor & outdoor section with decent decor, lively ambience & comfortable seating. We were 10 of us & wanted to try their 24-inch Monster Pizzas 🍕 ( Half and half pizza variety) which is quite popular. Highly recommended (You need 8-10 people) Our Complete order was as follows:- 2 Monster Half n Half pizza varieties were * Cheesy 7 * Paneer tikka butter masala * Cheese lovers * Garlic to pizza Sides: * Cheese garlic bread * Punjabi fries Food details: 1. Each Monster pizza consists of 12 humongous slices, so if you order two of these beauties it should be sufficient for 10-12 average eaters. All four combinations blended well as they offered mild, medium & spicy touch to our pizzas tingling our taste buds perfectly. 2. Cheese garlic bread is soft yet crispy & consists of 3 pieces per order. 3. Punjabi Fries - Fries mixed with cheese sauce & Makhani style paneer pieces sprinkled over it. Yummy 😋! Drink : 1. Belgian Chocolate Shake, Oreo Shake & Peanut Butter Caramel Shake we’re thick, creamy, rich in ingredients & tasted delicious. 2. Non-alcoholic beer varieties Malt, Cranberry & Strawberry were amazing & blended very well with our pizzas. La Pino’z runs specials on every Wed & Friday where you buy one pizza & get one free on Medium & Large pizza orders only. Overall our experience was amazing & the monster pizzas were humongous & super delicious. Non-alcoholic beer shakes blended very well with our pizzas & our tummies were completely satisfied. Head over to La Pino’z with your gang & try their humongous monster pizzas, non-alcoholic beer variety now.