Fishy Business: Mumbai's First 'Aqua' Themed Restaurant Has Opened In Borivali

The first floor is super cool and unique – as you go up, you will be welcomed by an array of blue colors and a huge tunnel aquarium. Black and white striped tables and grey colored seating on either side with the tank having different marine water fishes filled in it are the key elements here. The top-most level, which is the garden area has a huge wall aquarium with a beachy vibe and the seating, too, consists of hammocks, ledges and low seating with cushioned pouffes.

Now, we get to the food. We hear that some of their signature dishes include fried surimi fish balls, fishy onion rings, pan seared steamed vegetable dumplings, Cantonese seafood steamed Har Gow, the Mumbai bao, Asian combo meals and much more.