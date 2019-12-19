Explore Thailand Without A Passport At This Villa In Alibaug

Baan Thai is a 4 BHK villa that has an outdoor swimming pool. If you’ve been craving an international holiday, you can look no further. The villa can accommodate up to 10 guests at a time, and all the rooms open onto the gorgeous sky deck. You can play board games or just chill together as a group on the deck.

Apart from this, one of the rooms in the villa is just for all sorts of games, from billiards to table tennis or even carrom; you can play to your heart’s content here. You get a mountain view from the villa, and the living room has a sky roof that lets in enough natural light for you to enjoy.

Décor junkies will also have a blast staying here, with all the statues, paintings and figurines that artistically deck up the villa.

The price is pretty steep for the villa. Currently, it is INR 39,000 approximately for eight people, but honestly, guys, if you’re expecting luxury, you got to pay a price for it, don’t you think?