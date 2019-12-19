Have you ever seen a place that instantly calls you to it? Well, we certainly have. Baan Thai is a villa in Alibaug that screams of all things Thai and we’re in love. From grand statues to the Pagoda-style décor, you feel like you’ve left the country to experience beauty at its best. Read on to know more.
Explore Thailand Without A Passport At This Villa In Alibaug
Have you ever seen a place that instantly calls you to it? Well, we certainly have. Baan Thai is a villa in Alibaug that screams of all things Thai and we’re in love. From grand statues to the Pagoda-style décor, you feel like you’ve left the country to experience beauty at its best. Read on to know more.
What Makes It Awesome
Baan Thai is a 4 BHK villa that has an outdoor swimming pool. If you’ve been craving an international holiday, you can look no further. The villa can accommodate up to 10 guests at a time, and all the rooms open onto the gorgeous sky deck. You can play board games or just chill together as a group on the deck.
Apart from this, one of the rooms in the villa is just for all sorts of games, from billiards to table tennis or even carrom; you can play to your heart’s content here. You get a mountain view from the villa, and the living room has a sky roof that lets in enough natural light for you to enjoy.
Décor junkies will also have a blast staying here, with all the statues, paintings and figurines that artistically deck up the villa.
The price is pretty steep for the villa. Currently, it is INR 39,000 approximately for eight people, but honestly, guys, if you’re expecting luxury, you got to pay a price for it, don’t you think?
Pro-Tip
The villa also has a huge garden and a cane egg-like structure where you can enjoy your meals in silence on the property. We recommend you reserve the villa in advance since it’s very popular.
