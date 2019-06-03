Every Biryani Lover In The City, Head To These Joints To Satiate Your Soul

If you're not an ambiance person but would go to a restaurant for its iconic food, then Noorani's should be on your list. What makes this cafe unique is that they not only serve the typical chicken and mutton biryanis, but their show-stealers are Surmai Biryani, and Fish Tikka Biryani. With fresh fish that's mingled with tangy masalas, this dish is designed to excite your taste buds. The Fish Tikka Biryani will set you back INR 450 here. while the regular Chicken Biryani is priced at INR 240.



