Order Yum North Indian Delights From This Delivery Kitchen In Kharghar

Fast Food Restaurants

Chawlas 2

Kharghar, Navi Mumbai
4.3
Sai Moksh CHS, Shop 8, Sector 15, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A delivery kitchen near D-mart, Chawlas 2 is a perfect place for North Indian dishes. Food I tried Starters, 1. Special tandoori chicken: A perfect starter to start your meal. Juicy chicken with Smoky flavour. Highly recommended 2. Lahori chicken: Treat for people fond of spicy food. This chicken starter was semi gravy. Highly recommended Main course, * Butter chicken and butter naan: Nothing can be better than eating butter chicken. This was one of the best butter chicken I had. Highly recommended Desserts, * Gulab jamun: My love for gulab jamun will never die. Best delivery kitchen for North Indian cuisine

What Could Be Better?

Should add more options in desserts.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family.

