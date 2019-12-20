Order Yum North Indian Delights From This Delivery Kitchen In Kharghar

A delivery kitchen near D-mart, Chawlas 2 is a perfect place for North Indian dishes. Food I tried Starters, 1. Special tandoori chicken: A perfect starter to start your meal. Juicy chicken with Smoky flavour. Highly recommended 2. Lahori chicken: Treat for people fond of spicy food. This chicken starter was semi gravy. Highly recommended Main course, * Butter chicken and butter naan: Nothing can be better than eating butter chicken. This was one of the best butter chicken I had. Highly recommended Desserts, * Gulab jamun: My love for gulab jamun will never die. Best delivery kitchen for North Indian cuisine