The Queen Of Maharashtra: Have You Visited This Underrated Hill Station?
How Do I Get There?
Getting to Amboli can take upto almost 7 hours 50 minutes by the road. However, if you’d rather prefer the comfort and the non-tiring part of the travel, the nearest station is Sawantwadi, which is also the nearest city to Amboli. Thereon, you can either take a bus, or get a local auto { which is about another hour or so}. It’s a quaint hill station, thriving during the monsoon, against the backdrop of the Vengurla – Belgaum.
What Makes It Awesome
Amboli, unlike other hill stations still offers its virgin beauty, misty hills and a way to skip the madness that comes attached with living in the city. It is known primarily for its lush-thick rainforests and is, in fact, one of the few places in the Western Ghats to receive more than average amount of rainfall. The result bears in beautiful flora and fauna, the Nangartas Waterfalls and breathtaking scenic green landscapes.
Not just its climate, but Amboli comes with a fascinating history. Fed by the river Hiranyakeshi, the station also hosts a gorgeous and ancient Shiva temple, Hiranyakeshwar temple which is flocked by tourists and localities alike. Amboli, in that aspect, offers a really exquisite panoramic view of the Sahyadri hill range and is an ideal getaway for the nature-seeking Mumbaikar.
Pro-TIp
If you’d like to stay over, we suggest checking out the Amboli MTDC resort for an affordable and comfortable stay starting at INR 1,300 upwards a night. To book, you can go here. However, if you’re looking to splurge a bit more, Nisarg Family Resort is an idyllic cum peaceful resort run by a Konkani family, who’ve been at the helm of the resort for decades now. To make a booking, mail nisargfamilyresort@gmail.com.
For the quintessential touristy checklist, a pit-stop to Madhvgad Fort for the history buffs and panoramic view of the Konkan ghats, Parikshit Point, the highest peak in Amboli, and of course the Shiv temple, Hiranyakeshi temple.
