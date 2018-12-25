The Queen Of Maharashtra: Have You Visited This Underrated Hill Station?

Amboli, unlike other hill stations still offers its virgin beauty, misty hills and a way to skip the madness that comes attached with living in the city. It is known primarily for its lush-thick rainforests and is, in fact, one of the few places in the Western Ghats to receive more than average amount of rainfall. The result bears in beautiful flora and fauna, the Nangartas Waterfalls and breathtaking scenic green landscapes.

Not just its climate, but Amboli comes with a fascinating history. Fed by the river Hiranyakeshi, the station also hosts a gorgeous and ancient Shiva temple, Hiranyakeshwar temple which is flocked by tourists and localities alike. Amboli, in that aspect, offers a really exquisite panoramic view of the Sahyadri hill range and is an ideal getaway for the nature-seeking Mumbaikar.

