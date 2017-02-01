Can You Bowl While Drunk? Find Out At Phoenix Market City's Bowling Rink

Amoeba Sports Bar in Kurla’s Phoenix Market City lets you both, drink and bowl. That’s right. If you think you can kick butt at bowling, then this time, set the bar high by scoring high when you’re, well, high! On weekdays, play here for INR 230, and on weekends, pay INR 350.

We suggest you try getting there before 5pm to avail their amazing happy hours! Also, make sure you go on the upper deck as it’s way more fun and spacious up there. You could either carry a pair of socks {no shoes in the bowling area}, or just buy a pair there for INR 20.