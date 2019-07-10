Trek Ready? Explore This Beautiful Path By Treks And Trails

Andharban, by its name, means a dark dense forest. It is a gradual descend trek, where you are already on height and you will descend till end. It is one of the most beautiful treks and lots of things to explore. Treks & Trails will be walking on a ridge offering an awesome view of the Kundalika Valley, Bhira dam and the mountain ranges of Tamhini ghat. Evergreen forest covers you with shade in the first half of the trek (6-8 km). The trek further descends in Konkan to reach Bhira (4 km). The same valley where is the origin of the Kundalika river famous for its white water river rafting.