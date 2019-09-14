Not Just Laal: Get Multicoloured Stoles In Every Design At This Little Dadar Store

Dupattas are an investment for days when we feel dramatic AF and want layering to our kurtas. And if you're a hoarder of dupattas in general, bookmarking Ankur Dupatta Ghar in Dadar might be a great idea. They've got phulkaris, bandhanis, cotton, and mul dupattas, all within a budget and the variety in each kind of dupatta will leave you wanting to buy the whole store. It's a tiny store with a bland hoarding so that might not be appealing enough to enter the shop , but do not miss out on it. Our favorite was a silk dupatta with madhubani painting on it, and it costs INR 350. All dupattas range from INR 100 to INR 600 and if you're too particular about what you're buying, get your kurta set too for finding the best matching dupatta.