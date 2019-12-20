Artisanal Khadi? We're Shook By This Brand's Stunning Take On The Heritage Fabric

We're quite familiar with slow fashion brands now, and we've noticed that while the designs and quality are always top-notch, the variety definitely leaves something to be desired. So when we found Aroka at a local shopping festival, we were wowed by the diversity of what they've got - Scarves and stoles, pants, tops, day dresses, kurta shirts, and jackets.

Bear in mind that their range does count as premium - the stoles and scarves start at INR 1900, but the dresses, sarees and co-ords can cost you a pretty penny - we spotted a stunning sage green organza saree that costs INR 46,500. An embroidered Khadi corset dress (befittingly named Winter Sunshine) will cost you INR 42,000.

We also loved the designs for men - especially the Indigo Bhagalpuri Linen Jacket (INR 17850) and the Going Rogue kurta (INR 7800) - a paprika-coloured number which looks so, so dapper.

We suggest shopping from them if you're happy to spend on uber-elegant (or dapper) slow fashion ensembles that are pretty much timeless. The scarves and stoles make for great luxe-on-a-budget gifts, and well, you could always wait for a sale!