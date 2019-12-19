Musically Inclined? Shop For Instruments (Or Sell Them!) At This Music Store in Dadar

In a market that's chock full of fabrics, laces, accessories and traditional wear, the presence of this musical store is a much-needed breather. BD Vaidya's storefront has huge drums, saxophones and a bunch of other instruments in full view. As you keep looking, you'll spot a neatly arranged rack with guitars, banjos and ukuleles hanging off of it, and many harmoniums, sitars and tanpuras as well. The guitars start at INR 3000, and the secondhand ones are even cheaper. The harmoniums start at around INR 3500. With reasonable prices, a helpful, enthusiastic team (it's family-run, how sweet, no?), This store sorts you out for most instruments, and are willing to place orders for instruments that aren't in store at the time. This store will also buy, repair and sell your instruments for you, so we suggest you bookmark this one STAT.