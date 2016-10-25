Already Been To Aksa? Check Out These Three Beautiful Spots Beyond It

Aksa Beach has been the most popular among all of the beaches on Madh Island, thanks to a certain song in God Tussi Great Ho. But there’s more to the area there than meets the eye initially.

To get to any of these places, you have two options. One is to visit Versova, and then take a ferry to Madh Island. From there, you can take an auto to any of these beaches. The other route is to take the train till Malad station, and then hail an auto. Please remember to travel in a group, because gorgeous as these places are, they are a little away from the city and shouldn’t be visited alone.