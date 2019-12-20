This Belgian Chocolate Pizza In Prabhadevi Is Molten, Buttery And Perfect

Fast Food Restaurants

Crave

Mumbai, Maharashtra
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shivalik Building, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Adjacent To Tata Motors, Prabhadevi, Mumbai

Shortcut

This one is only for the real sweet toothed ones: you’ve got to try the Belgian chocolate pizza found at Crave in Prabhadevi.

Chow Down

The Belgian Chocolate Almond Pizza is a perfect end to the meal. It is by far the best chocolate pizza that we have tried. Not only is it layered with a thick coat of molten dripping Belgian chocolate atop the crust, but also, the crust is stuffed with a pasty mixture of cocoa and butter. The almonds added a crunch to the top whereas the edges were warm and soulful. After all, there is nothing like too much chocolate!

Anything Else?

At INR 375 for six slices, this is a really good deal for two to share.

