A Little Sweet, A Little Salty: Our Picks Of Bandra's Best Bakeries

This tiny establishment in Bandra West's bustling Hill Road has been a local favourite for years, and the throng of people here is testimony to that. The bakery opens its shutters at 5:45 AM, and the freshly baked breads, cakes, puffs, cutlets and even kebabs disappear soon. The earlier you get there, the better your chances are to dive into baked goods heaven!

What to have here: Chicken puff, chicken burger, mutton kebab

Prices: Approx 200 for two