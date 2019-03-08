India Inspired: Add Ethnic Flair To Your Wardrobe With Accessories From This Store

Tucked away in Khar's bylanes, on 18th Road, this little store stocks a wide variety of ethnic-inspired accessories, handbags, earrings, lampshades and more drawing from India's diverse and rich handicrafts heritage! Sometimes an outfit needs just that last finishing touch, to pull it all together. A cute clutch, a statement ring or a sparkly pair of earrings. You'll find that all and more here. Why should your personal style extend to just your wardrobe? Your home is just as much an expression of your personality as your clothes. A colourful painted lamp for your reading nook, a decorative wrought-iron statue for your shelf or a beautiful wall hanging - all are available here. Prices start at INR 50 for handcrafted Pattachitra bookmarks and you'll also find artisan-made wooden earrings at INR 150 and decorative figurines from INR 700 to INR 800. Bhamini Fashions has two outlets in Mumbai - Vile Parle and Khar. The owners Rasesh and Bhamini love experimenting with handlooms and work with artisans at their Dharavi workshop to craft delightful handbags for every occasion. My personal picks are the cute Ikat and Kalamkari sling bags at INR 400.