It's All About The Boho Vibe At Bohemian Dream, An Indian Fashion Label

Bohemian Dream works with artisans, craftsmen and weavers from around the country to create clothing that tells a story, one that goes beyond use-and-throw nature of today. The brand has a focus on both clothing and fashion as well as home decor that imbibes the same love of free spirit.

From kurtas in traditional prints to cute dresses and statement jackets, there's plenty to choose from here. You'll find ikat dresses at INR 1,499, boho-chic maxi dresses at INR 2,999, ikat-print dupattas at INR 1,800 and printed tops at INR 1,299.