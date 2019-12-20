We understand your OCD for perfect fitting when it comes to formal wear. And so does the Bombay Shirt Company, a premium menswear brand known for its deep level of customisation and expert tailoring and craftsmanship.
From Fabric To Buttons: Men, Customise Your Next Shirt To Perfection With This Brand
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
- Available Online
What Makes It Awesome
Bombay Shirt Company changes the season of struggling to get a slim-fit shirt for a tall man, or a man with bulkier biceps. Each shirt bought here is made for you. Two options are available. One is to buy an existing design, and the second is to make your own. There will be a table in the centre where you can sit, look at designs and get your design made from their team of designers.
The second way you choose tiny details of your shirt as if you were the designer. Starting with the fabric and the fit, moving on to the little details, the collar, the cuff, the button, whether you’d like a monogram. It even gets as in-depth if you choose to as choosing the pocket (if any), the back fit, the shoulder patch and even the button thread colour. It’s really impressive.
The starting range of the services is INR 2,000, depending on the level of customisation you choose.
Pro-Tip
While they have an online store, you could always visit them at their two shops in Mumbai – in Kala Ghoda and Bandra.
