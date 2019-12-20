From Fabric To Buttons: Men, Customise Your Next Shirt To Perfection With This Brand

Bombay Shirt Company changes the season of struggling to get a slim-fit shirt for a tall man, or a man with bulkier biceps. Each shirt bought here is made for you. Two options are available. One is to buy an existing design, and the second is to make your own. There will be a table in the centre where you can sit, look at designs and get your design made from their team of designers.



The second way you choose tiny details of your shirt as if you were the designer. Starting with the fabric and the fit, moving on to the little details, the collar, the cuff, the button, whether you’d like a monogram. It even gets as in-depth if you choose to as choosing the pocket (if any), the back fit, the shoulder patch and even the button thread colour. It’s really impressive.



The starting range of the services is INR 2,000, depending on the level of customisation you choose.