Bandra's Best Beer Garden Is Worth Every Penny!

With the weekend coming so close, what other than a garden could be the best place to be at! And when the garden is something like this, where the welcome is so warm, food is delicious, beers are brewtastic, cocktails are amazing and ambience is pretty and cozy worth spending every weekend at Kaitlyn's Beer Garden! We started our eve with Bira White Tap beer, Truffle parmesan French fries and guess what else could have been an ideal combination right! Their cucumber gin cocktail was yet another drink to call for a refreshing, minty and chilled vibes with chicken 65 complimenting the taste buds like never before. The Monkey speaks Portuguese cocktail was an amazing drink we had here, so strong and delicious. The black pepper chicken steak was the best mains we got here and totally loved the presentation and taste. Absolutely a place to enjoy a lot more than just weekends too, as they come up with exciting offers and days making each visit a memorable one! Cheers 🍻