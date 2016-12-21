Mumbai will open its doors to an all-new British gastro pub, The Stables, this January and going by its Victorian era interiors, we can’t wait to get inside.
Dubai's Famed Gastro Pub, The Stables, Will Open In Mumbai This January
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Dubai’s famed gastro pub, The Stables, is set to open in Mumbai this January. This British gastro pub has an equestrian theme and is best for the horse-lovers of the world. It draws inspiration from world-famous race-winning horses. It’s a concept-based pub, and not like any of your regular neighbourhood bars.
There will also be a dedicated space for live gigs and performances. Wood, bronze, rustic chandeliers and antique lighting give it a cosy and rustic vibe. They will have a fully stocked bar along with amazing food options such as grilled lamp chops, pan seared cod fish with pesto and champagne cream and more.
So, We're Saying...
Go here for a beautiful evening with your friends where you can catch up over drinks, eat great food and soak in the lovely decor.
