Dubai's Famed Gastro Pub, The Stables, Will Open In Mumbai This January

Dubai’s famed gastro pub, The Stables, is set to open in Mumbai this January. This British gastro pub has an equestrian theme and is best for the horse-lovers of the world. It draws inspiration from world-famous race-winning horses. It’s a concept-based pub, and not like any of your regular neighbourhood bars.

There will also be a dedicated space for live gigs and performances. Wood, bronze, rustic chandeliers and antique lighting give it a cosy and rustic vibe. They will have a fully stocked bar along with amazing food options such as grilled lamp chops, pan seared cod fish with pesto and champagne cream and more.