Our Pick Of SoBo Eateries For A Delicious & Authentic Parsi Meal Under INR 300

This little takeaway counter is located at the end of the lane just before Kandeel Juice Centre in Fort. Many an office-goer has chanced upon Grub Corner while rushing off for a courier or taking a shortcut to the many banks in the area. But no matter the agenda, or how great the hurry, it’s impossible to pass by Grub Corner without at least taking away some of their delicious chicken puffs, mutton cutlets, chicken farcha, egg-chutney-potato pattice or a ham-and-cheese sandwich!

Main course dishes such as dhansak-rice, papeta par eeda, biryani are great too, and they also sell a range of pickles and bakery products from Pune’s iconic Kyani bakery. Since most of the food is freshly prepared either by the owner’s family or Parsi ladies, this place is about as authentic as it gets.

Price: Everything below INR 100

Good For: Snacks and catering

P.S. Get here before 4 PM, things sell out quickly.