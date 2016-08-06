Sometimes, just one regular-sized meal can’t cut it. For when we need to eat like champions, there are more than enough all-you-can-eat buffets in the city up for grabs. Here is a list of some of our favourites – whether it be the sheer variety or obviously, the quantity, we’re loving the spreads.
All-You-Can-Eat Buffets In Mumbai To Whet Every Appetite
Global Fusion
The buffet at Global Fusion is one of the best buffet spreads in the city for sheer variety and lavish spread of world cuisines. Equipped with spacious space, the buffet features multiple counters, including soups, salads, sushi, sashimi, teriyaki, teppanyaki, fried items, curries, and a range of both cocktails and mocktails.
While the sushi here doesn’t hold a candle to what you can get at other Asian restaurants in the area (The Fatty Bao comes to mind), we highly recommend you save your gastronomic reservoirs for their baked crabs, prawn tempura and dim sum selections.
Price: INR 799 onwards for lunch, INR 1,149 onwards for dinner
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
All Stir Fry
All Stir Fry’s buffet includes scrumptious starters, main course and yummy desserts. What it lacks in quantity, the buffet more than enough makes up for with customisation.
Famous for its wok, the restaurant has a buffet spread of raw meats, vegetables and noodles. The server will hand you a (pretty large) empty bowl, which can then be stocked with whatever we like. This is then handed over to the live cooking station, where a chef will prepare this according to our preferences, from sauces to cooking time. They have two outlets, in Andheri and Colaba, so take your pick.
Price: INR 1,020 onwards for lunch and dinner.
- Price for two: ₹ 2900
Barbeque Nation
Barbeque Nation’s buffet includes European, Mediterranean, North Indian and of course, barbeque items. Their starters include multiple vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, ten each for the main course, and ten desserts. It’s practically impossible not to find at least half a dozen dishes we want to eat.
Each table is equipped with its own mini-grill, and the servers will regularly refill your grill station. We had our own choice of marinades and meats, which left the carnivores very satisfied.
Price: INR 599 onwards for lunch and INR 650 for dinners.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
022 at the Trident
This is a buffet for those who like to keep things new – the buffet menu at 022 changes on a daily basis. What can be sure of is that it will include continental, Indian and Asian food, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. We also like this buffet for the ambience – The Trident is a great place to relax and enjoy some downtime on a slow weekend post the buffet.
They also have a live tandoor counter for the kebab-lovers, and if you’re keeping it healthy (we’re not), their salad selection is also pretty exceptional.
Price: INR 2,750 onwards for lunch and dinner.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
Peninsula - Peninsula Grand Hotel
For those who love their breakfast grand, this luxurious hotel in Sakinaka is where you need to head. From neatly chopped fruits to an array of fresh juices and from Indian to Continental, their breakfast buffet will spoil you! So, we're saying hit up this place and fill your plate with their delicious and authentic breakfast prepared by professional chefs.
Price: INR 475 for breakfast
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Flamboyant
Our favourite joint for authentic Asian food has some lip-smacking cuisines in their buffets. Indian, Oriental, Japanese, Italians - they have something for every taste. While in Indian they have spicy kebabs and an entire chaat counter, for Italian lovers they have cheesy pizzas and pasta. Craving for some Khow Suey? As a part of the authentic Burmese cuisine, they have a counter for hot Khow Suey. While you enjoy the food, you can sip their amazing mocktails as well (2 mocktails served). Every alternate day, they have some deliciously steamed dim sum or bao respectively.
End their buffet on a sweet note with an array of eggless desserts.
Price: INR 856 onwards for lunch.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Mainland China
Popular for their rich Chinese flavours and cooking techniques, this fine-dining restaurant is a go-to option for Chinese cuisine lovers. Their lunch buffets include one soup, three starters, three main courses, different types of rice and noodles and a whopping 7 types of desserts. So, if you're craving some really good Chinese food, we'd say head to Mainland China for their cost-effective buffets.
Price: INR 651 onwards for lunch
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Copper Chimney
How about a really satisfying lunch with traditional Indian cuisine? Specialising in Muglai and Indian cuisine, Copper Chimney has a great deal for a buffet with unlimited options to satisfy your taste buds. Walk through their buffet counters and you'll see the options are endless which includes two soups, six types of salads, two starters, six main course items, two types of rice and dal, a live chaat counter and six types of desserts. So, we'd say grab your foodie friend and head to their buffet.
Price: INR 845 onwards for lunch
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Comments (0)