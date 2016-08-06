All-You-Can-Eat Buffets In Mumbai To Whet Every Appetite

The buffet at Global Fusion is one of the best buffet spreads in the city for sheer variety and lavish spread of world cuisines. Equipped with spacious space, the buffet features multiple counters, including soups, salads, sushi, sashimi, teriyaki, teppanyaki, fried items, curries, and a range of both cocktails and mocktails.

While the sushi here doesn’t hold a candle to what you can get at other Asian restaurants in the area (The Fatty Bao comes to mind), we highly recommend you save your gastronomic reservoirs for their baked crabs, prawn tempura and dim sum selections.

Price: INR 799 onwards for lunch, INR 1,149 onwards for dinner