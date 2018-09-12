Buy Handcrafted Bags & Accessories Starting At INR 300 At This Andheri Store

All Things Sundar - a brand that sells fashionable and quirky handcrafted designer handbags and home accessories of superior quality. They are made from the finest material and their designs that are inspired by Indian art, are unique in nature. Pouches, wallets, sling bags, handbags, clutches, travel bags, laptop bags, and more; they have it all. Every product is designed with utmost care and perfected by their team of 30 dedicated artisans who are sourced from all over the country. Their products are made from satin, cotton, jute, handloom fabrics, and faux leather of the best quality. Every product resembles an artist's canvas that has been painted with designs derived from India-inspired hand paintings. The designs are created exclusively for All Things Sundar, so you can be sure that you won't find these designs elsewhere. Their products range from INR 300 - INR 2,000 so we'd say these products are quite reasonable for the quality offered. They operate out of standalone stores as well as all Crossword stores across the country. However, if you're lazy, you can just shop for their products on Amazon. PS - They have some innovative items such as mugs, coasters, and printed shot glasses that can make for a perfect gifting option, so don't forget to check those out before you checkout.