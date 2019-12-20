Hit Up This Bandra Shop For Leather Boots & Loafers Starting At INR 1,500

If you’re into boots – ankle, round toe, hiking, work, trench and so on, and have been finding it difficult to get hold of these at affordable rates, then may it’s time you visit Kobbler Shoes in Bandra. Home to a vast variety of boots, loafers, sandals and formal shoes, this store is a magnificent find. They have most varieties of boots at fantastic rates – starting at INR 2,500. They have boots in classic designs and styles, perfect for those who love to flaunt their footwear. they also have a fantastic collection of loafers in a variety of colours and designs from INR 1,500 onwards. Their formal shoes, too, are a total steal for starting INR 1,500 {they have vegan ones too}.

Over and above these amazing shoes, they have a large variety of belts in unique shades and dual tones, and wallets that are perfect for on-the-go men and even big occasions. We love the fact that house such brilliant variety of footwear and accessories for men at such affordable rates. If you ever face a problem with your products, they will be more than happy to rectify the issue. Regulars swear by the quality of the footwear, so be rest assured that you aren’t being fooled.