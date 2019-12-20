Spend Time With Your Friends At This Cute Little Cafe In Thane

Cafes

Desi Videshi Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Rosa Vista Building, Shop 1 & 2, Opp. Suraj Water Park, Ghodbunder Road, Thane, Maharashtra

What Makes It Awesome?

Desi Videshi Cafe is a great place to hang out with friends, they have quite a limited variety of starters is what I feel apart from that I loved their chicken sandwich and pizza. Wraps could have been better is what I feel. I loved the answer Falooda and the Ferrero shake was the best drink do give it a try. It's a self-service system, but the staff is helpful. The ambience is quite good and decent

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

