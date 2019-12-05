Treat Yourself To Some Amazing North Indian Delicacies At Chawlas!

I recently visited this place called the Chawlas^2 in Kharghar. This is a small outlet which doesn't have that nice of a dining place but it is a good delivery outlet. The food served here is very tasty and it makes you feel like you are having home-made food, it is that tasty. We started of with the starters which were the Lahori chicken. This chicken is by far the best chicken dish I ever had. The Lahori chicken was red in color and full of spices. The spiciness made it tastier. We ordered a half plate which had four tandoori pieces of chicken in it. Then we had the 50 - 50 veg, which consisted of mushroom and paneer which we could have in 4 types of sauces. We had achari mushroom and malai paneer. The paneer was filled with the malai flavor and the mushroom was spicy as hell, the achari flavours were bursting into it. Then we had the mains. For the main dish, we had the chawlas special chicken which was basically creamy chicken along with some butter naan. The creamy chicken was very tasty and creamy in texture and when eaten along with the butter naan it makes the dish even tastier. In all it was a nice meal, the north indian cuisine they serve is very tasty and the quantity they give is quite good. If you want to enjoy some yummy dishes in Kharghar, then chawlas is your go-to place.