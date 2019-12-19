Check Out This Pocket Friendly & Luscious Chinese Cuisine In Hill Road

Dimsum Momo Express, really loved the food experience here. The Momos, Noodles and Rice all prepared fresh and Temptingly Delicious for you. Coming to the dishes:- -Prawns Chives Momos:- These were so delicious. If you love seafood and momos then this is really a good combination. The prawns were of medium size and taste wise it was medium spicy and delicious. -Chilli Mushrooms:- The mushroom lovers must definitely try this dish. It is crispy and flavourful. The crispiness was just perfect and the flavours were really good. Although the original mushroom flavour decreases a bit. -Hot Pot Soup Momo:- This was really a very filling soup with a generous amount of chicken momos. The momos were if good size too. The soup was tangy in taste, spicy and a bit sour at the end. -Veg Chilli Garlic Noodles:- One can never go wrong with this choice and they made this one to perfection. Wok tossed noodles with that spicy chilli sauce and that fried garlic just gave that perfect punch if flavours. Honestly loved the fact that they didn't cook this dry and it was so tasty that we didn't need any sauce with it. Loved It. -Prawns With Roasted Peanut Butter:- I was quite intrigued with the combination of peanut butter and prawns and it absolutely rocks. If you like peanut butter then this is an absolute must have. The combination blends and in the end the peanut butter flavour overpowers it. Quantity is good enough for two people. -Thai Chilli Basil Chicken:- Generous amount of boneless chicken and that perfect soya sauce, chilli sauce and basil flavours balance is what this dish made absolute heaven for us. The quantity was good enough for three people and it tasted so good with butter garlic rice which we ordered. -Chicken Butter Garlic Rice:- The quantity is really good for three people. The amount of chicken and egg in it makes this dish absolute money worthy for me. Classic fried rice done right by this place. -Chocolate Momos:- Ended our meal with this Delicious momo. It looked appetizing and that Chocolate filling inside was such a treat. Definitely coming back to have just this. Two pieces for 50₹ it was definitely worth the money flavour wise. This place is small in terms of Ambience but the food is prepared fresh and never disappoints. Definitely coming back here sometime.