LikeAChef: Paul Kinny On The Best Seafood Curry {And Other Local Secrets}

Paul Kinny, a hearty-laughed and well-established fine dining chef in Mumbai recently spoke to LBB about his relationship with food. In his years as a chef in Mumbai, he has helped open up many fine-dining restaurants, including Pa Pa Ya, and is currently the chef at 212 All Good and the soon-to-open Shizusan {opening February 4, check out the details here}.

Despite all this, he finds that some of the best food he has eaten belongs not to fancy restaurants, but little joints he stumbles across in the city. Here are some of his favourites.