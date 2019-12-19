Camping To Adventurous Sports: Visit This Hill Station Untouched By Tourists

We're talking about a quaint hill station in the Amaravati district of Maharashtra called Chikhaldara. To create awareness about this paradise, the Maharashtra government stepped in and started a tourism initiative called 'Venture Village' in Chikhaldara. It's essentially a camping resort for people looking to escape the city madness. From outdoor activities to chilling in the camps, or just exploring the landscapes of Chikhaldara – you can do it all.

When there, you can either manage your own stay, or decide to camp at their camping site. They offer regular camps or you can even opt for camps in the misty landscapes so you’ll feel like you’re walking on the clouds.

Play golf, opt for adventurous sports like zip lining, valley crossing or rappelling, waterfall trails, enjoy 'Tandoor with Tribal' (have food prepared by them and even see a zesty traditional folk-dance by them).

How To Get There: You can board a train from Mumbai or Pune. While the region does't have any railway station, the nearest station is Badnera and Akola. From there it's approximately 80 kms. We'd say avoid driving it all the way there, as it's a good 15 hour drive.

Package: Well, they only take reservations if you're equipped with a group of 15 people (not below that). The prices per night start at INR 2,000 per head. So, it's pretty cost-effective.