Got The Moves? Learn Indian Classical Dance At These Mumbai Schools

From beginners to senior dancers, Takshashila Dance Academy is best for those inclined to learn Bharatanatyam. The Guru, Miss Gayathri Subramanium takes classes at multiple venues and her teaching style is tailored to the disciple. She also takes classes at her home, in case you want a few hours of extra practice. With over 250 students, her classes are fun while never compromising on the discipline that is required to master a classical dance form.



They have a straight 10-year course and their fees are INR 1,000 per month. However, you'll have to also pay INR 2,500 admission fees. The sessions will be held twice a week - Tuesdays and Sundays. You also get to perform on the big stages after the course completion; Vashi Fine Arts, Tamil Sangam, Mulund Fine Arts, Shivaji Festival are a few of the programs her students perform in.