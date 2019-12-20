Got No Time Or Money To Spare? Head To This Khar Shop To Save Both

Clothes Rack can be added to your itinerary when you’re on the hunt for clothes on a budget. They have a huge collection of men as well as women wear. Don’t go looking out for accessories and shoes, ’cause they don’t keep them as of now.

They have t-shirts starting at INR 45 0, a pair of jeans starting INR 1,000, men’s shirts and women’s tops starting INR 550 and dresses starting at INR 680. Men, you can also pick up a pair of quirky boxers starting INR 270.

They have branches at Malad, Andheri, Thane, Matunga and Borivali as well.