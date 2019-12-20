Got No Time Or Money To Spare? Head To This Khar Shop To Save Both

Clothing Stores

Clothes Rack

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.1

Laxmi Industial Estate, 33-D, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

2 Outlets
Check out Clothes Rack, a standalone shop housing stylish apparel catering to the ones who like to keep it pocket-friendly, especially when it comes to clothes.

What Makes It Awesome

Clothes Rack can be added to your itinerary when you’re on the hunt for clothes on a budget. They have a huge collection of men as well as women wear. Don’t go looking out for accessories and shoes, ’cause they don’t keep them as of now.

They have t-shirts starting at INR 45 0, a pair of jeans starting INR 1,000, men’s shirts and women’s tops starting INR 550 and dresses starting at INR 680. Men, you can also pick up a pair of quirky boxers starting INR 270. 

They have branches at Malad, Andheri, Thane, Matunga and Borivali as well.

Pro-Tip

If you’re done being broke, and need to save some cash, add this to your list of cheap places to shop at.

