These Colaba Stores Will Stitch You A Suit In 6 Hours Or Less

The quintessential Indian tailor, Filippo is a family-run business that has been around for a few decades. Don't let the modest space fool you, there are a lot of bigwigs who get their suits made from them. Situated in Apollo Bunder, this store promises to tailor you a suit within 6 hours. If you choose a two-piece suit without fabric, you pay INR 8,000 and if you pick up fabric from their store and get it stitched, it will cost you INR 13,000. A three-piece suit will cost you INR 3,500 more.

