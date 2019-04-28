Cooking Craze: Here's Where To Hone Your Culinary Skills

This is a cooking and baking studio in Powai and offers classes from beginner to advanced levels. Different speciality chefs conduct classes for different themes, and students are provided with ingredients, equipment and printed recipes. You can learn how to cook food like salads, flatbreads, soups and even desserts! Basic classes start at INR 3,500.

#LBBTip- They even accept class bookings for corporate team building activities as well as for kids birthday parties!

