Ace That Look: Costume Rental Stores In Mumbai That You Can Check Out

This costume rental studio in Kandivali specialises in costumes for folk dances, traditional costumes for events, and even costumes for drama and plays. What we love about Shreeji Dresswalla is the wide variety that is offered here, and the good quality of the costumes that are also priced at pocket-friendly rates. If you’re looking for an outfit for the upcoming garba season, or when you need to dress up as a mythological character in a play, this store comes highly recommended by those in the neighbourhood.

Shell Out: INR 1,000 onward