Find Sunflower Dresses, Peacock Tops And More Boho Madness At Cotton On

A small boutique, Cotton On has racks to your left and right, each crammed with hangers waiting to be looked at. If you do take out the time of day to scour through the clothes, you will find many interesting cotton dresses, linen loose tops and in general, a very bohemian vibe through the place.

In the time we spent there, we found four things we wanted to buy: a black shift dress with sunflower embroidery, a peacock embroidered loose top, a pinstripes pinafore perfect for summer picnic and a polka dot dress. Most of these were between INR 650–850.

There is only one piece for each item, and if it isn’t there in your size then you’ll have to look for something else.