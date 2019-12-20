Locally Sourced & Timeless: We're Always Crushing On All The Cotton At This Vashi Store

When you think of cotton clothing, the first place that comes to your mind (or, at least ours!) is Cottonworld. They've got multiple outlets in the city, but we chanced upon the one inside the Inorbit Mall in Vashi, and boy, were we impressed!

Their collection changes as per season and their colour palette also undergoes a gorgeous transformation. You'll find cotton linen shirts starting at INR 850 onward, and cotton trousers that start at INR 1,500. They even have shorts and t-shirts in pastel shades, perfect for all the seasons (at least in a humid city like ours.) They use high quality fabric, have nice cuts for work and are generally classic and simple. Most of their designs are locally made or sourced, and the fabric makes you feel at ease, at all times.

So the next time you're in the mood to stock up on some cotton, you know where to head to.