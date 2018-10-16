Craving Authentic Thai Food? Head To This Restaurant For A Flavoursome Meal

There are very few restaurants that have stood the test of time as the finest when it comes to authentic Thai food, but Nara Thai has now cemented its place as the leader. Nara Thai was on my top most list, and I finally had a chance to visit the place. I absolutely loved the whole dining experience - the food, flavours, and ingredients used. It reflected a deliberate, dedicated effort to present a pleasant food. I had ordered chicken tom yum soup, lotus stem fried, chicken fried in herbs, rice crackers with prawns and chicken dip, pad Thai noodles (they also serve carb-free pad), and mango and sticky rice. Everything was perfectly flavoured and had decent portion sizes. With a good menu that is not exorbitantly priced, this place offers some great Thai food options. Do book your table in advance at this gem located in BKC.