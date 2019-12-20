Craving Some Asian, Vietnamese Or Korean Food? Busago Is The Place To Go!

In case you're craving some Chinese, Asian, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, or Momos, Busago is the spot to go. They have an assortment of options to look over steaming Momos, soup, Salad, Appetizers, Mains and All-inclusive Bowls. I recently visited their Oshiwara outlet, a solitary little shop lodging around a few tables within and with a few more in the open-air area. The outlet is sufficiently bright and kept up spick N span with an open kitchen. Everything is so great about this spot; the courteous staff continually wearing a smile on their faces, light music out of sight, a pretty atmosphere, average feasting arrangement all of which gives you the genuinely necessary peace following a tiring day. One of a kind menu makes this spot much increasingly magnificent. An absolute necessity attempt is their spicy pork noodles. A pan sear hot noodles with an astonishing taste with an egg on top. Best among all is Kaukswe an ideal Burmese dish comprising of velvety coconut-based curry with noodles and different toppings like crunchy peanuts, spring onions, fried garlic, freshly cut onions, fried onions, bean stew pieces, lemon this can be included as you need in kaukswe. A must visit to taste some unique food at reasonable rates.