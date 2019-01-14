This Restaurant At Chowpatty Will Satisfy All Your Cravings!

Craving for Chaats and Chinese? Cream Centre has it all on their menu. The service is prompt and their food is delicious. Its one of the most iconic restaurants in Mumbai and certainly a place you must visit. The menu is vast and is spread across Indian, Italian, Mexican and Chinese cuisine. They have sizzlers too! One of the most famous dishes is their Chola Batura. Their Batura is gigantic and you'll literally find every second person ordering for it. The Silk Route Oriental sizzler is another dish I'd definitely recommend. Cream Centre has several outlets in Mumbai. It's a vegetarian restaurant, that has been consistent for a long time.